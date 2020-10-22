DWYM: Face mask frustrations

Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 01:58s - Published 10 minutes ago

MOST OF US ARE NOWUSED TO MASKING UP WHEN WE GOOUT TO A STORE OR RESTAURANT.BUT THOSE MASKS CAN STILLBE UNCOMFORTABLE....SLIPOFF... AND FOG UP OUR GLASSES.CONSUMER REPORTER JOHNMATARESE HELPS WITH SOMECOMMON MASK FRUSTRATIONS....SOYOU DON'T WASTE YOUR MONEY.AS FACE MASKMANDATES BECOME MORE COMMON,MILLIONS OF US ARE ADAPTINGTO A NEW NORMAL.

BUT SOMETIMESTHEY'RE UNCOMFFORTABLE.SO WE HAVE SOMEEXPERT TIPS TO MAKE THEM FIT,AND FEEL, BETTER.óóóóóóóóóóóóóóóóóóóóóóóóóóóóóóóóóóóóóóóóFOGGED UP GLASSES, EARIRRITATION, AND EVEN ACNE.THESE ARE JUST SOME OF THEANNOYANCES THAT CAN SCOME FROMWEARING A MASK."Wearing masks is essential toslowing the spread ofCOVID-19, but that doesn'tmean you have to put up withthe annoyances that come fromwearing them.

There are somesimple solutions."OUR PARTNERS AT CONSUMERREPORTS MAGAZINE SAY IF YOUWEAR GLASSES AND THEY AREFOGGING UP, A MASK WITH A WIRESEWN IN AT THE TOP IS YOURBEST BET.

PINCHTHE TOP OF YOUR MASK SO THATIT FITS THE SHAPE OF YOURNOSE.

NEXT, TIGHTEN THE SIDESFOR A SNUG FIT.YOU CAN ALSO APPLY ANANTI-FOGGING SOLUTION TO YOURLENS... OR TRY WEARING YOURGLASSES ON TOP OF YOUR MASK.ARE YOU SUFFERING FROMMASK-ACNE?"When you wear your maskfor a long period of time, yousweat, which causes bacteriato build up.

That can causeacne.

Make sure your face andyour mask are both cleanbefore heading out.

If you'restill breaking out, a topicalover-the-counter acne creamthat contains benzoyl peroxidecan help." IFYOUR EARS FEEL IRRITATED FROMWEARING YOUR MASK, IT'SBECAUSE THE ELASTIC EAR LOOPSCAUSE FRICTION THAT CANIRRITATE THE BACKS OF YOUREARS.

CONSUMERREPORTS SAY TRY RUBBINGVASELINE BEHIND YOUR EARS.OR SWITCH TO A TIE-BACKMASK INSTEAD OF AN ELASTIC EARLOOP ONE.

SIMPLETIPS SO YOU CAN WEAR YOUR MASKTO KEEP OTHERS SAFE-AND STAYCOMFORTABLE.HAVING TROUBLE BEINGUNDERSTOOD WHILE YOU'REWEARING A MASK?

EXPERTS SAY DONOT SPEAK LOUDER....THAT IS AVIRUS SPREADING RISKU.INSTEAD SPEAK SLOWER.... SOOTHERS CAN UNDERSTAND