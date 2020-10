Much of Estes Park evacuated Thursday as East Troublesome Fire expands east over Continental Divide Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 08:16s - Published 7 minutes ago Much of Estes Park evacuated Thursday as East Troublesome Fire expands east over Continental Divide After the East Troublesome Fire exploded Wednesday and grew more than 100,000 acres, it continued its quick growth Thursday, spotting over the Continental Divide and forcing evacuations in Rocky Mountain National Park and Estes Park. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this YouOnlyHaveOneSoul RT @jimbcbs4: Sadly, Rocky Mountain NP like we've never seen it before. @CBSDenver photojournalist Dale Atchison with the pic. Western part… 59 minutes ago Jim Benemann Sadly, Rocky Mountain NP like we've never seen it before. @CBSDenver photojournalist Dale Atchison with the pic. We… https://t.co/gLJ9lVy5Xm 2 hours ago Nick Kendell Thinking of @DellaTerraEstes as Estes Park is being evacuated due to this horrifying fire in northern Colorado. C… https://t.co/WUk2p33SEQ 5 hours ago