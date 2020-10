Much of Estes Park evacuated Thursday as East Troublesome Fire expands east over Continental Divide



After the East Troublesome Fire exploded Wednesday and grew more than 100,000 acres, it continued its quick growth Thursday, spotting over the Continental Divide and forcing evacuations in Rocky.. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 08:16 Published 1 hour ago

Granby residents say they hope for the best after East Troublesome Fire threatens town



Residents in Grand County forced to evacuate from the East Troublesome Fire say they are hoping for the best when it comes to whether their properties will be spared. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 02:40 Published 1 hour ago