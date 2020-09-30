Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

50 Cent Says He's 'Packing His Bags' If Joe Biden Wins 2020 Election

Video Credit: HipHopDX - Duration: 01:57s - Published
50 Cent Says He's 'Packing His Bags' If Joe Biden Wins 2020 Election

50 Cent Says He's 'Packing His Bags' If Joe Biden Wins 2020 Election

Executive Produced By: Pro https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover: Alexandra Wurst https://www.instagram.com/ayeeedubb/ Video Edit: CT https://www.instagram.com/goodluckct/ Subscribe to HipHopDX on Youtube: http://bit.ly/dxsubscribe Check out more of DX here: http://www.hiphopdx.com https://twitter.com/hiphopdx https://www.facebook.com/hiphopdx http://instagram.com/hiphopdx For over 17 years, HipHopDX has been at the forefront of Hip Hop culture online, featuring over 2.7 million readers per month.

As one of the longest-standing Hip Hop websites, DX not only stays current on Hip Hop culture, but continues to influence it, encourage it, and simultaneously reflect on its past.

Our insightful, honest editorials, unbiased reviews, premier audio and video sections, and original video content, draws one of the most loyal followings online.

Check us out at http://www.hiphopdx.com


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Joe Biden tops Donald Trump in significant new poll, with three-quarters of LGBT+ voters saying enough is enough

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has topped Donald Trump in a new poll, which shows that...
PinkNews - Published

Chelsea Handler Calls Out 50 Cent for Voting for Trump, He Responds

Chelsea Handler is not happy with 50 Cent‘s decision to vote for Donald Trump in the 2020 election....
Just Jared - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Lil Dicky Strips Down to Support Joe Biden, 50 Cent Endorses President Trump | Billboard News [Video]

Lil Dicky Strips Down to Support Joe Biden, 50 Cent Endorses President Trump | Billboard News

With election day looming less than a month away, celebrities continue to creatively urge their followers and fans to vote while endorsing their hopeful picks for president, including rappers Lil Dicky..

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 02:25Published
John Legend, 50 Cent, Cardi B & More Share Outraged Presidential Debate Reactions | Billboard News [Video]

John Legend, 50 Cent, Cardi B & More Share Outraged Presidential Debate Reactions | Billboard News

Democratic nominee Joe Biden and President Donald Trump faced off on Tuesday night (Sept. 29) for the first general election presidential debate of 2020.

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 01:22Published