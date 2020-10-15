Global  
 

Colorado Wildfires: How To Help

Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 01:25s - Published
This summer, Colorado has experienced the three worst wildfires in state history.

If you would like to help, you can make a donation at several safe, verified sites.


Timelapse footage show thick smoke from Colorado wildfires

Evacuations order were issued due to a growing fire in Colorado, as authorities expect the blaze to...
SBS - Published

Colorado wildfires force evacuations

The Cameron Peak Fire, one of two Rocky Mountain wildfires, that have been pushed by strong winds has...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •CBS News


Colorado wildfires force closures of national forests due to 'unprecedented and historic' conditions

Vasts areas of national forest from areas west of Denver all the way to the Wyoming border are closed...
FOXNews.com - Published


ShigaCajun

Mika—BLM RT @Rooted_Future: We need your help planting 200k new trees to replace ones burned in wildfires in Colorado. You buy the tree, we plant it… 6 seconds ago

SamBarkersn

Samuel B RT @9NEWS: Colorado wildfires: How you can help those impacted https://t.co/nMEC8GrYY4 5 minutes ago

SchloemerZ

Robert Schloemer Maybe if we paid wildfire firefighters more than poverty levels we would have more help fighting wildfires and prev… https://t.co/LqUEFx9hCC 11 minutes ago


Wildlife May Be More Visible As They Are Pushed Out Of Fire Zones [Video]

Wildlife May Be More Visible As They Are Pushed Out Of Fire Zones

Colorado Parks and Wildlife says people who live in the vicinity of a fire may see an increased animal sightings and remind people to give them their space.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 01:33Published
Fire Crews In Colorado Struggle With Personnel Shortages [Video]

Fire Crews In Colorado Struggle With Personnel Shortages

It takes an army to fight blazes like the East Troublesome and Cameron Peak fires. They are just two of the many burning in Colorado. But it's even tougher when it comes at the end of the fire season.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:05Published
Full news conference: Grand county officials provide update on East Troublesome Fire for Thursday, Oct. 22 at 6 p.m. [Video]

Full news conference: Grand county officials provide update on East Troublesome Fire for Thursday, Oct. 22 at 6 p.m.

Grand County officials provided an update on the East Troublesome Fire, which has grown to 170,000 acres in size by Thursday evening.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 27:37Published