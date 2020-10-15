Colorado Wildfires: How To Help
This summer, Colorado has experienced the three worst wildfires in state history.
If you would like to help, you can make a donation at several safe, verified sites.
Wildlife May Be More Visible As They Are Pushed Out Of Fire ZonesColorado Parks and Wildlife says people who live in the vicinity of a fire may see an increased animal sightings and remind people to give them their space.
Fire Crews In Colorado Struggle With Personnel ShortagesIt takes an army to fight blazes like the East Troublesome and Cameron Peak fires. They are just two of the many burning in Colorado. But it's even tougher when it comes at the end of the fire season.
Full news conference: Grand county officials provide update on East Troublesome Fire for Thursday, Oct. 22 at 6 p.m.Grand County officials provided an update on the East Troublesome Fire, which has grown to 170,000 acres in size by Thursday evening.