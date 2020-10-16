|
Appeals Court Upholds Ruling Classifying Lyft, Uber Drivers As Employees Amid Crucial Prop. 22 Vote
Appeals Court Upholds Ruling Classifying Lyft, Uber Drivers As Employees Amid Crucial Prop. 22 Vote
A state appeals court ruled against Uber and Lyft on Thursday, upholding an injunction saying the ride-hailing giants must reclassify drivers as employees.
|
|
|
