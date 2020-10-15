Global  
 

Court rules Uber, Lyft must make drivers employees





A California appeals court on Thursday unanimously ruled against ride-hailing companies Uber Technologies and Lyft, saying they must reclassify their drivers in the state as employees.

Uber and Lyft lose appeal, ordered again to classify drivers as employees

Uber and Lyft were ordered by California’s court of appeals to classify their drivers as employees. In a..
Uber accused in lawsuit of bullying drivers in its app to support Prop 22

Uber drivers in California are suing the ride-sharing company, claiming the “constant barrage” of messages..
Uber’s Jump bikes get a second life in Mexico City

 Uber wanted to get out of the bike business, so a Mexico City cyclist group took 1,600 bikes off the company’s hands. It’s a good thing they did —..
Big tech, union fight over gig work in Calif. vote

 Californians are set to decide if drivers for Uber, Lyft and other app-based services should remain independent contractors or be eligible for benefits as..
It’s a Ballot Fight for Survival for Gig Companies Like Uber

 A group that also includes Lyft and DoorDash has spent nearly $200 million to support a California proposition that could save them from a new labor law.
Uber is spamming users with political push notifications ahead of a key gig worker vote

Unwanted smartphone notifications are always a pain in the app, but not often are these messages so nakedly..
Guess Who This Cutie With A Canine Turned Into!

 Before this puppy lovin' pipsqueak became one of the newest additions to a long-running comedy sketch show, she was just another runt ruffin' it in Alameda..
Covid 19 coronavirus: FDA approves first drug: antiviral remdesivir

 US regulators on Thursday approved the first drug to treat Covid-19: remdesivir, an antiviral medicine given to hospitalised patients through an IV.The drug,..
Coca-Cola emerges from lockdown blues [Video]

Coca-Cola emerges from lockdown blues

Coca-Cola beat revenue and profit expectations on Thursday as strong "at-home" sales helped the world's largest soda maker bounce back from a shattering second quarter. Fred Katayama reports.

U.S. weekly jobless claims drop [Video]

U.S. weekly jobless claims drop

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week, but remained very high as the labor market recovery shows signs of strain amid a relentless COVID-19 pandemic and ebbing fiscal stimulus. Fred Katayama reports.

Snap shares jump to record high [Video]

Snap shares jump to record high

Shares of Snap jumped by more than a third Wednesday morning after the Snapchat messaging app owner beat user growth and revenue forecasts as more people signed up to chat with friends and family during the coronavirus pandemic. Fred Katayama reports.

Court Rules Ridesharing Companies Must Classify Drivers As Employees

Court Rules Ridesharing Companies Must Classify Drivers As Employees Watch VideoA California appeals court ruled Thursday that the ride hailing companies Uber and Lyft...
Appeals court finds that Uber, Lyft should treat drivers as employees

Uber and Lyft lost in court in Thursday, as the First Appellate District court in San Francisco...
Uber and Lyft drivers are employees, Californian appeals court affirms

The battle over Uber and Lyft drivers' status saw a significant development Thursday. A Californian...
Uber and Lyft Dealt Another Blow in How They Classify Drivers [Video]

Uber and Lyft Dealt Another Blow in How They Classify Drivers

An appeals court has dealt both Uber and Lyft a hefty blow, upholding a ruling that both companies must classify their drivers in California as employees.

Appeals Court Upholds Ruling Classifying Lyft, Uber Drivers As Employees Amid Crucial Prop. 22 Vote [Video]

Appeals Court Upholds Ruling Classifying Lyft, Uber Drivers As Employees Amid Crucial Prop. 22 Vote

A state appeals court ruled against Uber and Lyft on Thursday, upholding an injunction saying the ride-hailing giants must reclassify drivers as employees.

Delivery Apps Are Allegedly Asking California Drivers to Promote Prop 22 [Video]

Delivery Apps Are Allegedly Asking California Drivers to Promote Prop 22

If passed, the statewide referendum would allow businesses like Uber, Luft, and Doordash to exempt gig workers from employee status and benefits.

