Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:21s
Highlights from Donald Trump and Joe Biden's final presidential debate

The second and final presidential debate between President Donald Trump andDemocratic challenger Joe Biden was a much more civil affair than last month’swidely-panned first debate.

With a mute button in place this time around, thecandidates interrupted each other far less frequently, even as they clashed onissues ranging from the coronavirus to crime and global warming.


Trump and Biden battle over taxes [Video]

Trump and Biden battle over taxes

During the final presidential debate Joe Biden demanded of Donald Trump:"Release your tax returns or stop talking about corruption." Mr Trumpresponded that he would like to release his returns "as soon as we can" butreiterated his excuse that he's under audit, a claim he's made since he firstran for president in 2016. The president is not actually barred from releasingthe documents while they're under audit.

US election: Key takeaways from the last Trump-Biden debate [Video]

US election: Key takeaways from the last Trump-Biden debate

The COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and race were among the topics Trump and Biden debated. They once more offered starkly different views.View on euronews

Donald Trump Talked About Good Buddy Kim Jong Un, Who's A Thug: Joe Biden

 Democratic candidate Joe Biden on Thursday denounced President Donald Trump for befriending North Korea's "thug" leader, likening his diplomacy to working with..
WorldNews

Who Won the Debate? Political Observers Weigh In

 Grading on a curve, political experts said President Trump did not hurt himself. But they said neither did Joe Biden, and that may be all that matters so late in..
NYTimes.com

Donald Trump or Joe Biden: Who won the final presidential debate?

Donald Trump or Joe Biden: Who won the final presidential debate? The final debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden has wrapped up.The Republican President and his...
US election: Donald Trump, Joe Biden's final debate marked by clashes, but less chaos

US election: Donald Trump, Joe Biden's final debate marked by clashes, but less chaos After the first US presidential debate was panned so widely that organisers introduced a mute button,...
Donald Trump and Joe Biden square off over race relations

President Donald Trump has claimed to be “the least racist person” in the room during the final...
Final Presidential Debate: More Civil But Will Opinions Change? [Video]

Final Presidential Debate: More Civil But Will Opinions Change?

Pres. Donald Trump and former vice president Joe Biden faced off Thursday night and millions watched. Early reactions seemed to suggest little change in the presidential race. Team coverage. (10-22-20)

Final US presidential debate - highlights [Video]

Final US presidential debate - highlights

Catch up on the highlights of the final US presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden

Donald Trump and Joe Biden on foreign interference in US election [Video]

Donald Trump and Joe Biden on foreign interference in US election

Donald Trump and Joe Biden addressed how they would deter foreign interferencein American elections. US officials have reported that Russian hackers havetargeted the networks of dozens of state and..

