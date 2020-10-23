Highlights from Donald Trump and Joe Biden's final presidential debate
Highlights from Donald Trump and Joe Biden's final presidential debate
The second and final presidential debate between President Donald Trump andDemocratic challenger Joe Biden was a much more civil affair than last month’swidely-panned first debate.
With a mute button in place this time around, thecandidates interrupted each other far less frequently, even as they clashed onissues ranging from the coronavirus to crime and global warming.