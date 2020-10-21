Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rays' Ji-Man Choi Makes History in Game 2 Win Over Dodgers

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:56s - Published
Rays' Ji-Man Choi Makes History in Game 2 Win Over Dodgers

Rays' Ji-Man Choi Makes History in Game 2 Win Over Dodgers

The Tampa Bay Rays beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-4 in Game 2 Wednesday night to tie the World Series 1-1.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Tampa Bay Rays Tampa Bay Rays Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in St. Petersburg, Florida, United States

Brandon Lowe homers twice, Rays hold off Dodgers to even World Series [Video]

Brandon Lowe homers twice, Rays hold off Dodgers to even World Series

The Rays and Dodgers are tied in the World Series after Brandon Lowe finally busted out in Game 2. Story: https://bit.ly/3obZEH3

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 00:43Published

Rays offense wakes up in Game 2 to even World Series against Dodgers

 Brandon Lowe hits two home runs to lead the Rays offense in Game 2 of the World Series en route to a 6-4 win against the Dodgers. Series is tied 1-1.
USATODAY.com

Dodgers Stadium hosted a drive-in watch party for Game 1 of the World Series.

 Dodgers Stadium opened its parking lot and hosted fans for a drive-in World Series watch party between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Tampa Bay Rays.
USATODAY.com

Los Angeles Dodgers Los Angeles Dodgers Major League Baseball team in Los Angeles, California

New World Series, same problem: Dodgers' convoluted pitching plans backfire in Game 2 loss

 Dodgers starter Tony Gonsolin only 1.1 innings in Game 2, leaving six Los Angeles relievers responsible for getting 23 outs.
USATODAY.com

World Series Championship of Major League Baseball

Trump and Biden return to campaign trail, 'Borat 2,' World Series: 5 things to know Friday

 Trump and Biden hit campaign trail after combative debate, 'Borat 2' streams on Amazon Prime and more things to start your Friday morning.
USATODAY.com

Related news from verified sources

Nick Swisher breaks down Dodgers win over Rays in MLB World Series Game 1 | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Nick Swisher breaks down Dodgers win over Rays in MLB World Series Game 1 | FIRST THINGS FIRST Nick Swisher joins the show to break down the Los Angeles Dodgers World Series game 1 win over the...
FOX Sports - Published

Joey Wendle re-lives Rays 6-4 win over Dodgers in Game 2 of World Series

Joey Wendle re-lives Rays 6-4 win over Dodgers in Game 2 of World Series Joey Wendle joins Tom Verducci following the Tampa Bay Rays' 6-4 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in...
FOX Sports - Published

Rays offense wakes up in Game 2 to even World Series against Dodgers

Brandon Lowe hits two home runs to lead the Rays offense in Game 2 of the World Series en route to a...
USATODAY.com - Published


Tweets about this

RachelRoh

Rachel Roh Read more abt Rays' 1st baseman Choi Ji-man: https://t.co/rcnkaE3XLm https://t.co/8dUQfgIRh6 18 hours ago

QueensIceZ

Zack Ji-Man Choi makes history in Rays' Game 2 win over Dodgers https://t.co/dyVhtmXFZ0 18 hours ago

efhatch1990dfs

Efhatch1990 Ji-Man Choi makes history in Rays' Game 2 win over Dodgers https://t.co/0AxcxUcIGm #FoxNews 18 hours ago

NKMESSENGER

William Kim 김영권 Fox News: Ji-Man #Choi makes history in Rays' Game 2 win over Dodgers.Choi became the first Korean-born baseball pl… https://t.co/CGNcFSJH0p 20 hours ago

csimms4

C Simms Meanwhile, baseball’s biggest event continues... https://t.co/pSXUCov6i9 https://t.co/YQcq3yuJMJ 21 hours ago

kushflavrdjager

Augie Ji-Man Choi makes history in Rays' Game 2 win over Dodgers https://t.co/p4Q53y93fw 22 hours ago

zlabiz

Zla Official Ji-Man Choi makes history in Rays’ Game 2 win over Dodgers – Fox News 23 hours ago

S_wayne1

IAM_S_WAYNE Ji-Man Choi makes history in Rays' Game 2 win over Dodgers https://t.co/FDGLHtHqCU 1 day ago


Related videos from verified sources

Brandon Lowe ignites Rays offense, evens series with Dodgers [Video]

Brandon Lowe ignites Rays offense, evens series with Dodgers

What I'm Hearing: USA TODAY Sports' Bob Nightengale explains that while Brandon Lowe had been struggling at the plate, the Tampa Bay Rays never lost faith in their second baseman who delivered in a big..

Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)     Duration: 01:08Published
Rays take on Dodgers in Game 2 of World Series [Video]

Rays take on Dodgers in Game 2 of World Series

Rays take on Dodgers in Game 2 of World Series

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:53Published
Nick Swisher on Dodgers' Game 1 win over Rays & thoughts on Mookie Betts & Kershaw | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF [Video]

Nick Swisher on Dodgers' Game 1 win over Rays & thoughts on Mookie Betts & Kershaw | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Nick Swisher joins Emmanuel Acho and Marcellus Wiley to discuss the Los Angeles Dodgers game 1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays in the World Series. Plus, hear what Swisher has to say about Mookie Betts and..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:14Published