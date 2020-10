Dodgers Fans Cheer On The Boys In Blue After Game 5 Win Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 00:42s - Published 4 minutes ago Dodgers Fans Cheer On The Boys In Blue After Game 5 Win The Dodgers took the lead Sunday night in Game 5 of the World Series after winning 4-2 over the Tampa Bay Rays, putting the Boys in Blue at a 3-2 series lead. 0

