|
|
|
Big Ten Football Returns, With ESPN GameDay Returning To A Cold Minneapolis
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:33s - Published
Big Ten Football Returns, With ESPN GameDay Returning To A Cold Minneapolis
Big Ten football is beginning, Katie Steiner reports ().WCCO This Morning - Oct.
23, 2020
|
You Might Like
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
Big 10 Football Returns Friday
Big Ten Football is going to be back on the field starting today (0:21).WCCO Mid-Morning – Oct. 23, 2020
Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 00:21Published
|
DAYBREAKER: What Are You Up To This Chilly Weekend?
Good morning, it’s time for CBSN Minnesota’s ‘Daybreaker’: With Big Ten football starting up this chilly weekend, we wanna know what you’re up to? Watching football on TV to avoid the cold?..
Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 07:36Published
|
|