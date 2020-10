James Safechuck has Michael Jackson lawsuit dismissed Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 01:31s - Published 8 minutes ago James Safechuck has Michael Jackson lawsuit dismissed James Safechuck has had his lawsuit against two of the late Michael Jackson's corporations dismissed after a judge ruled that he had not demonstrated that he has a relationship with the companies that would have required them to protect him from the star. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend