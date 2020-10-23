New name for Utica Business Park
The Utica Business Park is now the Lapolla and Ford Business Park, names after a former Utica mayor and a former vice president at Utica College.
Seen the old signs covered with a blue tarp for awhile now.
And today -- the unveilling.
It's now called "lapolla and ford business park."
The new name honors former utica mayor lou lapolla who served from 1984-1995.
And john ford who was vice president and treasurer of utica college.
He passed away in 2014.
Before it was a business park... the property was golf course for utica college.
it's something that look symbolic of not only the great city and the business park but individuals who we are honoring today, someone who has had a vision for our city, and someone who was involved with utica college and had a passion for moving our city forward. The business park has entrances on french road and burrstone road.
