Pep Guardiola on new Tier 3 rules for Manchester

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:22s - Published
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola sends a message to those in Manchesteras the city heads into Tier 3.


Pep Guardiola Pep Guardiola Spanish professional association football player and manager

Man City rallies for 3-1 win over Porto in Champions League

 MANCHESTER, ENGLAND: Lacking its typical fluency going forward, Manchester City relied on moments of individual brilliance to get its Champions League campaign..
WorldNews
Pep Guardiola praises 'perfect' performance [Video]

Pep Guardiola called Manchester City's 3-1 victory over Porto a "perfectperformance" after his side came from behind to open their Champions LeagueGroup C campaign with three points. City were made to work hard after LuisDiaz capitalised on a loose pass from Ruben Dias to put Porto ahead after 14minutes. But a Sergio Aguero penalty drew City level before the break, andgoals from Ilkay Gundogan and substitute Ferran Torres - the latter on hisChampions League debut - completed the turnaround.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published

Fernandinho: Man City midfielder out for 'a long time' says boss Pep Guardiola

 Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho will be out for "four to six weeks" after he was injured against Porto in the Champions League, says boss Pep Guardiola.
BBC News
Man City v Porto: Champions League match preview [Video]

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City will be hoping to put the ghosts of their lastChampions League campaign to rest as they face Porto in their first match ofthe new season.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:19Published

Manchester Manchester City and metropolitan borough in England

Coronavirus: Manchester's Nightingale hospital to reopen

 The temporary hospital will treat patients recovering from coronavirus.
BBC News
UK Covid-19 rules: Govt imposes new restrictions on Manchester [Video]

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:56Published

Christie hospital: Inside Europe's largest cancer unit

 BBC Breakfast spent four days filming inside The Christie Hospital in Manchester, meeting patients and staff.
BBC News

Manchester City F.C. Manchester City F.C. Association football club

West Ham v Man City: Premier League match preview [Video]

An in-depth look at the Premier League clash between West Ham and ManchesterCity, with the focus on the Hammers after their stunning comeback againstTottenham.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:19Published

Bayern Munich launch their title defense in style

 AFP, PARIS Bayern Munich on Wednesday began their defense of the Champions League title in ominous fashion by crushing Atletico Madrid 4-0, while Liverpool and..
WorldNews

Pep Guardiola: I still feel responsible for Man City’s European exit last season

Pep Guardiola admitted he still feels responsible for Manchester City’s Champions League...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Pep Guardiola says he wants to ‘seduce’ Eric Garcia into signing new Man City contract as Spaniard bemoans injuries and ‘demanding’ fixture list

Pep Guardiola has admitted Manchester City’s injury list is a concern as their busy schedule...
talkSPORT - Published

Aguero must prove he deserves new deal at Man City – Guardiola

Sergio Aguero must prove he deserves a new contract at Manchester City, manager Pep Guardiola warned....
SoccerNews.com - Published


Pep hoping City can 'seduce' Garcia to stay [Video]

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola hopes the club will be able to seduce wantaway centre-back Eric Garcia to stay and sign a new contract.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:18Published
Pep Guardiola: I still feel responsible for Man City’s European exit last season [Video]

Pep Guardiola admitted he still feels responsible for Manchester City’sChampions League quarter-final exit last season as he looks to a newopportunity in the competition this time around.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:19Published
Boris Johnson says he emphasises with Andy Burham as Greater Manchester moves into Tier 3 [Video]

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he emphasises with Greater Manchester mayorAndy Burnham as the region is moved into Tier 3 of coronavirus restrictions.The Prime Minister only confirmed a £22 million..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:31Published