Man City v Porto: Champions League match preview

Man City v Porto: Champions League match preview
Pep Guardiola's Manchester City will be hoping to put the ghosts of their lastChampions League campaign to rest as they face Porto in their first match ofthe new season.


Pep Guardiola: I still feel responsible for Man City’s European exit last season [Video]

Pep Guardiola: I still feel responsible for Man City’s European exit last season

Pep Guardiola admitted he still feels responsible for Manchester City’sChampions League quarter-final exit last season as he looks to a newopportunity in the competition this time around.

Former Premier League star Robinho set to be jailed due to shocking conviction

 Former Manchester City star Robinho is set to face jail-time in his home country of Brazil due to a rape conviction according to the Minister of Women, Family..
Pep Guardiola hails Manchester City's 'important' win over Arsenal [Video]

Pep Guardiola hails Manchester City's 'important' win over Arsenal

*Quality as incoming* Man City boss Pep Guardiola and Arsenal counterpart Mikel Arteta hold press conferences following Man City's 1-0 victory over Arsenal. Guardiola defended striker Sergio Aguero after he was criticised for putting his arm on the shoulder of assistant referee Sian Massey-Ellis.

Man City 1-0 Arsenal: Raheem Sterling scores winner

 Raheem Sterling scores the winner as Manchester City edge past Arsenal to climb up to 10th in the Premier League.
Man United seal Cavani and Telles signings [Video]

Man United seal Cavani and Telles signings

Manchester United sign former PSG striker Edinson Cavani and Porto defender Alex Telles on transfer deadline day.

Chelsea frustrated in home draw with Sevilla

 Chelsea suffer a frustrating start to their Champions League campaign after being held by Sevilla, their first goalless stalemate under Frank Lampard.
Late Rashford goal earns Man Utd win at PSG

 Marcus Rashford scores a late winner again as Manchester United start their Champions League campaign with a huge win in Paris.
Who will win the Champions League? Experts' predictions and vote

 As the Champions League returns on Tuesday, BBC Sport's European football writers make their predictions.
Manchester City sign Portugal defender Dias from Benfica [Video]

Manchester City sign Portugal defender Dias from Benfica

Pep Guardiola's new defender will strengthen back line and he says he loves to win

Wolves 1-3 Man City: Press conference with Pep Guardiola [Video]

Wolves 1-3 Man City: Press conference with Pep Guardiola

Post-match press conference with Man City manager Pep Guardiola after hisside's 3-1 victory against Wolves at the Molineux Stadium. City impressed inthe win as Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden and Gabriel Jesus struck in theirPremier League opener on Monday.

Pep Guardiola rejects Man City mental block theory with Champions League 'close'

Pep Guardiola rejects Man City mental block theory with Champions League 'close' Manchester City return to Champions League action against Porto on Wednesday having failed to...
Man United, Liverpool in talks to join new European super league - report [Video]

Man United, Liverpool in talks to join new European super league - report

Manchester United and Liverpool reportedly in talks with Europe's elite clubs to join a new FIFA-backed tournament that would reshape the sport's global soccer landscape.

Paris St Germain v Manchester United match preview [Video]

Paris St Germain v Manchester United match preview

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United side face the daunting task ofChampions League finalists Paris St Germain in their first match in thecompetition this season.

Man United without Cavani and Maguire for PSG trip [Video]

Man United without Cavani and Maguire for PSG trip

Manchester United will be without Edinson Cavani and Harry Maguire for their Champions League opener against PSG, with Bruno Fernandes captaining the side.

