Pep Guardiola 's Manchester City will be hoping to put the ghosts of their lastChampions League campaign to rest as they face Porto in their first match ofthe new season.

Wolves 1-3 Man City: Press conference with Pep Guardiola Post-match press conference with Man City manager Pep Guardiola after hisside's 3-1 victory against Wolves at the Molineux Stadium. City impressed inthe win as Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden and Gabriel Jesus struck in theirPremier League opener on Monday.

Manchester City sign Portugal defender Dias from Benfica Pep Guardiola's new defender will strengthen back line and he says he loves to win

As the Champions League returns on Tuesday, BBC Sport's European football writers make their predictions.

Marcus Rashford scores a late winner again as Manchester United start their Champions League campaign with a huge win in Paris.

Chelsea suffer a frustrating start to their Champions League campaign after being held by Sevilla, their first goalless stalemate under Frank Lampard.

Man United seal Cavani and Telles signings Manchester United sign former PSG striker Edinson Cavani and Porto defender Alex Telles on transfer deadline day.

Raheem Sterling scores the winner as Manchester City edge past Arsenal to climb up to 10th in the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola hails Manchester City's 'important' win over Arsenal *Quality as incoming* Man City boss Pep Guardiola and Arsenal counterpart Mikel Arteta hold press conferences following Man City's 1-0 victory over Arsenal. Guardiola defended striker Sergio Aguero after he was criticised for putting his arm on the shoulder of assistant referee Sian Massey-Ellis.

Former Manchester City star Robinho is set to face jail-time in his home country of Brazil due to a rape conviction according to the Minister of Women, Family..

Pep Guardiola: I still feel responsible for Man City’s European exit last season Pep Guardiola admitted he still feels responsible for Manchester City’sChampions League quarter-final exit last season as he looks to a newopportunity in the competition this time around.

Manchester City return to Champions League action against Porto on Wednesday having failed to...