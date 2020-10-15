Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

West Ham v Man City: Premier League match preview

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:19s - Published
West Ham v Man City: Premier League match preview

West Ham v Man City: Premier League match preview

An in-depth look at the Premier League clash between West Ham and ManchesterCity, with the focus on the Hammers after their stunning comeback againstTottenham.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

West Ham United F.C. West Ham United F.C. Association football club in England

Jack Wilshere on leaving West Ham, his next move and being the forgotten man

 Jack Wilshere talks to BBC Sport's Simon Stone about leaving West Ham, his next career move and being the forgotten man.
BBC News
Mourinho rubbishes 'Spursy' tag despite West Ham collapse [Video]

Mourinho rubbishes 'Spursy' tag despite West Ham collapse

Jose Mourinho claims Tottenham have played the best soccer with the ball in the Premier League this season and dismisses suggestions of the team being 'Spursy' after letting a 3-0 lead slip against West Ham United.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 06:12Published
Jose Mourinho refuses to blame Gareth Bale introduction for Spurs' late collapse [Video]

Jose Mourinho refuses to blame Gareth Bale introduction for Spurs' late collapse

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho did not think the introduction of Gareth Bale wasthe catalyst for his side’s late capitulation against West Ham. Spurs werecoasting to the three points as they led 3-0 after a scintillating opening 16minutes where Son Heung-min’s goal after 45 seconds was added to by HarryKane’s brace. Bale made his long-awaited return to the Spurs side after sevenyears away as a second-half substitute when it was still 3-0 but it all wentwrong for him as the Hammers scored three goals in the final eight minutes tosnatch a 3-3 draw.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:26Published

Manchester City F.C. Manchester City F.C. Association football club

Bayern Munich launch their title defense in style

 AFP, PARIS Bayern Munich on Wednesday began their defense of the Champions League title in ominous fashion by crushing Atletico Madrid 4-0, while Liverpool and..
WorldNews

Man City rallies for 3-1 win over Porto in Champions League

 MANCHESTER, ENGLAND: Lacking its typical fluency going forward, Manchester City relied on moments of individual brilliance to get its Champions League campaign..
WorldNews
Pep Guardiola praises 'perfect' performance [Video]

Pep Guardiola praises 'perfect' performance

Pep Guardiola called Manchester City's 3-1 victory over Porto a "perfectperformance" after his side came from behind to open their Champions LeagueGroup C campaign with three points. City were made to work hard after LuisDiaz capitalised on a loose pass from Ruben Dias to put Porto ahead after 14minutes. But a Sergio Aguero penalty drew City level before the break, andgoals from Ilkay Gundogan and substitute Ferran Torres - the latter on hisChampions League debut - completed the turnaround.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published

Fernandinho: Man City midfielder out for 'a long time' says boss Pep Guardiola

 Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho will be out for "four to six weeks" after he was injured against Porto in the Champions League, says boss Pep Guardiola.
BBC News

Premier League Premier League Association football league in England

Premier League: Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho says Son Heung-min deserves bumper new deal

 London: Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho said on Friday that expects Son Heung-min to be handed a lucrative new long-term contract "sooner or later" after the South..
WorldNews

Shields one of four Wasps players to miss Premiership final amid Covid-19 outbreak

 England back row Brad Shields is one of four Wasps players out of Saturday's Premiership final against Exeter amid a Covid-19 outbreak.
BBC News

England's Shields one of four Wasps players to miss Premiership final amid Covid-19 outbreak

 England back row Brad Shields is one of four Wasps players out of Saturday's Premiership final against Exeter amid a Covid-19 outbreak.
BBC News
Ian Holloway offers advice to players in FIFA 21 campaign [Video]

Ian Holloway offers advice to players in FIFA 21 campaign

Grimsby Town manager Ian Holloway talks about his involvement with Argos for aFIFA 21 promotion, where players who buy the game through Argos can receive ateam talk from the ex-Premier League manager.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:08Published

Related news from verified sources

Football betting tips: West Ham vs Man City goalfest, Salah and Mane to lift Liverpool spirits, under-fire Jordan Pickford won’t keep clean sheet for Everton

This is shaping up to be some Premier League season. VAR controversy, shocking challenges, late...
talkSPORT - Published

West Ham United v Manchester City

BBC Local News: London -- Preview followed by live coverage of Saturday's Premier League game between...
BBC Local News - Published

Liverpool will quash Everton title talk, Arsenal to stun Man City, Bale to repeat West Ham heroics on second Tottenham debut – football betting tips and predictions

The international break is over and the Premier League returns with some monster matches. The action...
talkSPORT - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Moyes: What about Celtic, Rangers in PL? [Video]

Moyes: What about Celtic, Rangers in PL?

West Ham manager David Moyes raised the idea of Celtic and Rangers being part of the Premier League, saying if it happened it would be good for England's top division.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:49Published
Funny & memorable MOTM interviews! [Video]

Funny & memorable MOTM interviews!

Our pick of the funniest, most awkward and most heart warming Man Of The Match interviews in Premier League history!

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:22Published
Man City v Porto: Champions League match preview [Video]

Man City v Porto: Champions League match preview

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City will be hoping to put the ghosts of their lastChampions League campaign to rest as they face Porto in their first match ofthe new season.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:19Published