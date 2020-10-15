West Ham v Man City: Premier League match preview

Jose Mourinho claims Tottenham have played the best soccer with the ball in the Premier League this season and dismisses suggestions of the team being 'Spursy' after letting a 3-0 lead slip against West Ham United.
Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho did not think the introduction of Gareth Bale wasthe catalyst for his side’s late capitulation against West Ham. Spurs werecoasting to the three points as they led 3-0 after a scintillating opening 16minutes where Son Heung-min’s goal after 45 seconds was added to by HarryKane’s brace. Bale made his long-awaited return to the Spurs side after sevenyears away as a second-half substitute when it was still 3-0 but it all wentwrong for him as the Hammers scored three goals in the final eight minutes tosnatch a 3-3 draw.
Pep Guardiola called Manchester City's 3-1 victory over Porto a "perfectperformance" after his side came from behind to open their Champions LeagueGroup C campaign with three points. City were made to work hard after LuisDiaz capitalised on a loose pass from Ruben Dias to put Porto ahead after 14minutes. But a Sergio Aguero penalty drew City level before the break, andgoals from Ilkay Gundogan and substitute Ferran Torres - the latter on hisChampions League debut - completed the turnaround.
