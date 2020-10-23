Global  
 

Premier League match preview: Liverpool v West Ham

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:15s
Premier League match preview: Liverpool v West Ham

Premier League match preview: Liverpool v West Ham

In-depth match preview ahead of the Premier League clash between Liverpool andWest Ham.


Premier League Premier League Association football league in England

Manchester United v Arsenal: Premier League match preview [Video]

Manchester United v Arsenal: Premier League match preview

A closer looks at the stats as Manchester United prepare to meet Arsenal inthe Premier League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:09Published
FPL gameweek 7 tips: Chelsea backed as the team to turn to [Video]

FPL gameweek 7 tips: Chelsea backed as the team to turn to

Chelsea’s Premier League form may be inconsistent but in the fantasy versionof the competition, they are emerging as the team to turn to. Plenty ofmanagers are deploying wild cards after an unpredictable start to the season,and Frank Lampard’s men could be an important ingredient.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:32Published

Quiz: Can you name the Premier League's top-20 longest-serving managers?

 Sean Dyche celebrates eight years as Burnley manager on Friday - but can you name the rest of the Premier League's longest-serving bosses?
BBC News

Liverpool F.C. Liverpool F.C. Association football club in England

Klopp says Van Dijk is a 'quick healer' following the Dutchman's knee operation [Video]

Klopp says Van Dijk is a 'quick healer' following the Dutchman's knee operation

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp says he is looking for solutions in defence with Fabinho also sidelined with injury

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:51Published

Liverpool: Virgil van Dijk knee surgery 'successful'

 Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has had a "successful" operation on his knee ligament injury, the club say.
BBC News

Liverpool defender Van Dijk has 'successful' knee surgery

 Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has had a "successful" operation on his knee ligament injury, the club say.
BBC News
Klopp on 2-0 Champions League win: Pretty much as difficult as I expected [Video]

Klopp on 2-0 Champions League win: Pretty much as difficult as I expected

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp holds a post-match press conference after histeam beat Midtjylland 2-0 in the Champions League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:43Published

West Ham United F.C. West Ham United F.C. Association football club in England

Pep Guardiola blames football schedule for injuries [Video]

Pep Guardiola blames football schedule for injuries

Pep Guardiola claimed Manchester City are still coming to terms with injuriesand a hectic schedule after they were held 1-1 at West Ham. Injuries havetaken their toll on City, so much so that Guardiola named an unchangedstarting line-up for the first time since October 2017, 172 games ago.Guardiola said: “We started really well, then after we conceded with the firstaction they had, we struggled in the last five or 10 minutes of the firsthalf. “In the second half we were better, we scored and had the chances at theend but we could not convert them, so we drew. “I would prefer to have resultsbut we have to analyse where we are. Many injuries, a lack of preparation, norecovery time, and tough games we’ve played so far. “But the players gaveeverything on the pitch. Now we recover and think about the next game.”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:04Published

Antonio stunner helps West Ham draw with Man City

 Michail Antonio scores a wonderful goal in a 1-1 draw against Manchester City, who have now won once in four Premier League games.
BBC News

Antonio stunner helps resolute West Ham draw with Man City

 Michail Antonio scores a wonderful goal in a 1-1 draw against Manchester City, who have now won once in four Premier League games.
BBC News
West Ham v Man City: Premier League match preview [Video]

West Ham v Man City: Premier League match preview

An in-depth look at the Premier League clash between West Ham and ManchesterCity, with the focus on the Hammers after their stunning comeback againstTottenham.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:19Published

Jurgen Klopp can match incredible 40-year record set by Bob Paisley if Liverpool avoid defeat to West Ham at Anfield this weekend

Liverpool will be hoping to make it two Premier League wins on the bounce this weekend as they take...
talkSPORT - Published

West Ham’s Michail Antonio one of ‘cleverest’ strikers in Premier League and will be ‘huge miss’ against Liverpool

Michail Antonio has been labelled ‘one of the cleverest’ strikers in the Premier League and will...
talkSPORT - Published

Rhys Williams has been hailed by Jamie Carragher and Billy Koumetio continues to stun Jurgen Klopp – Liverpool wonderkid centre-back options

Liverpool’s defensive crisis is threatening to curtail their bid to retain their Premier League...
talkSPORT - Published


Champions League preview: Liverpool v FC Midtyjylland [Video]

Champions League preview: Liverpool v FC Midtyjylland

Take a look at the stats ahead of FC Midtyjylland's trip to Anfield for thesecond game of the Champions League group stage.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:23Published
Antonio bicycle kick helps West Ham hold City [Video]

Antonio bicycle kick helps West Ham hold City

FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from West Ham's draw with Manchester City in the Premier League.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:44Published
Premier League match preview: Arsenal v Leicester [Video]

Premier League match preview: Arsenal v Leicester

Arsenal take on Leicester in the Premier League as both sides look to continuemomentum after their recent wins in the Europa League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published