Paris St Germain v Manchester United match preview
Man United without Cavani and Maguire for PSG trip Manchester United will be without Edinson Cavani and Harry Maguire for their Champions League opener against PSG, with Bruno Fernandes captaining the side. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:02 Published on January 1, 1970
Neymar misses PSG game after Brazil duty Neymar will sit out Paris Saint-Germain's Ligue 1 game away at Nimes on Friday, hot on the heels of his starring role on international duty for Brazil. The..
WorldNews
3 days ago
Solskjaer: We know we've started the season badly Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks ahead to his side's PremierLeague clash with Newcastle, as they look to bounce back from a 6-1 homedefeat to Spurs before the international break. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:13 Published on January 1, 1970
Edinson Cavani will not make his debut for Manchester United against former side Paris Saint-Germain,...
talkSPORT - Published
6 hours ago
Edinson Cavani will have to wait to make his Manchester United debut, but could make his first...
talkSPORT - Published
6 days ago
Maguire, Cavani, Greenwood to miss PSG clash Manchester United's squad is "a little bit depleted" ahead of Tuesday's Champions League game against Paris Saint-Germain, says manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:28 Published 3 hours ago
Man Utd improving in new era, says Herrera Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Ander Herrera believes Manchester United are progressing and "have signed the right players", as he prepares to come up against his former club in the Champions League on.. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:02 Published 4 hours ago
Cavani prepares for PSG return Edison Cavani trains with Manchester United on the eve of his return to former club Paris-St Germain in the Champions League. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:36 Published 9 hours ago