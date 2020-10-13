Global  
 

Paris St Germain v Manchester United match preview

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United side face the daunting task ofChampions League finalists Paris St Germain in their first match in thecompetition this season.


Manchester United will be without Edinson Cavani and Harry Maguire for their Champions League opener against PSG, with Bruno Fernandes captaining the side.

Manchester United prepare for PSG

Neymar misses PSG game after Brazil duty

 Neymar will sit out Paris Saint-Germain's Ligue 1 game away at Nimes on Friday, hot on the heels of his starring role on international duty for Brazil. The..
Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani takes part in his first training session forManchester United after signing for the club on deadline day.

Man Utd's season starts now - Solskjaer after comeback win

 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United's season starts now after "inspirational" captain Harry Maguire led a comeback win at Newcastle.
Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks ahead to his side's PremierLeague clash with Newcastle, as they look to bounce back from a 6-1 homedefeat to Spurs before the international break.

Harry Maguire: Manchester United defender will bounce back from England red card, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says captain Harry Maguire will "bounce back" from his recent poor spell of form and England red card.
Manchester United team news: Edinson Cavani denied memorable debut against Paris Saint-Germain, Harry Maguire also not named in Champions League squad

Edinson Cavani will not make his debut for Manchester United against former side Paris Saint-Germain,...
Edinson Cavani could make Manchester United debut against former club Paris Saint-Germain as striker is ruled out of Newcastle clash

Edinson Cavani will have to wait to make his Manchester United debut, but could make his first...
Manchester United's squad is "a little bit depleted" ahead of Tuesday's Champions League game against Paris Saint-Germain, says manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Ander Herrera believes Manchester United are progressing and "have signed the right players", as he prepares to come up against his former club in the Champions League on..

Edison Cavani trains with Manchester United on the eve of his return to former club Paris-St Germain in the Champions League.

