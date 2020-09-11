Global  
 

Man United v Tottenham: Premier League match preview

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:37s
Man United v Tottenham: Premier League match preview

Man United v Tottenham: Premier League match preview

An in-depth look at Manchester United's Premier League match againstTottenham.

Mourinho returns to Old Trafford off the back of a gruellingschedule, playing four games in one week.


Manchester United F.C.

Edinson Cavani: Manchester United set to sign former PSG striker

 Former Paris St-Germain striker Edinson Cavani is due to fly into England on Sunday to seal a move to Manchester United.
BBC News

Former Paris St-Germain striker Cavani set to join Man Utd

 Former Paris St-Germain striker Edinson Cavani is due to fly into England on Sunday to seal a move to Manchester United.
BBC News

Bayern in Hudson-Odoi loan talks - Saturday's gossip

 Bayern in Hudson-Odoi loan talks, Dembele has Man Utd change of heart, Pogba calls Barca forward to help move, plus more.
BBC News

Man Utd know my view on transfers - Solskjaer

 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says the club "know my view" about transfer activity before the window closes on Monday.
BBC News

Tottenham Hotspur F.C.

Alex Morgan: USA striker says Tottenham move was 'unexpected'

 United States striker Alex Morgan says her move to Tottenham was "quite unexpected", with her decision to come to England going "down to the wire".
BBC News

Arsenal face Dundalk in Europa League - see the full group draw

 Arsenal, Leicester, Tottenham, Celtic and Rangers discover who they will face in the 2020-21 Europa League group stage.
BBC News

Europa League draw: Arsenal drawn against Dundalk, Celtic face AC Milan

 Arsenal, Leicester, Tottenham, Celtic and Rangers discover who they will face in the 2020-21 Europa League group stage.
BBC News

Tottenham 7-2 Maccabi Haifa: Kane hat-trick as Spurs reach Europa group stage

 Harry Kane scores a hat-trick to help Tottenham reach the group stage of the Europa League with a hugely entertaining win over Maccabi Haifa.
BBC News

Premier League

Everton 4-2 Brighton: Calvert-Lewin scores again as Toffees go top

 Dominic Calvert-Lewin scores his ninth goal of the season and James Rodriguez nets twice as Everton beat Brighton to make it four Premier League wins from four..
BBC News

Calvert-Lewin scores again as Everton see off Brighton

 Dominic Calvert-Lewin scores his ninth goal of the season and James Rodriguez nets twice as Everton beat Brighton to make it four Premier League wins from four..
BBC News

Chilwell stars as Chelsea crush Palace 4-0 in Premier League

 LONDON: scored his first goal as the defender's dynamic display on his debut for the Blues inspired a 4-0 thrashing of Crystal Palace on Saturday. Hampered by a..
WorldNews

Chelsea 4-0 Crystal Palace: Ben Chilwell scores on first Premier League start since move

 Summer signing Ben Chilwell scores one and sets up another on his first Premier League start as Chelsea thump Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge.
BBC News

Chilwell shines on first league start for Lampard as Chelsea put four past Palace

 Summer signing Ben Chilwell scores one and sets up another on his first Premier League start as Chelsea thump Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge.
BBC News

José Mourinho

Gareth Southgate hits back at Mourinho over freshness of Kane

Gareth Southgate hits back at Mourinho over freshness of Kane

Responding to Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho’s request that players, notablyHarry Kane, are not overplayed, Southgate said he hoped the situation wouldwork both ways.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:16
Gareth Bale left out of Wales squad for England clash

Gareth Bale left out of Wales squad for England clash

Ryan Giggs has been praised by Jose Mourinho for showing he “cares” aboutGareth Bale after the Wales manager omitted the Tottenham forward from nextweek’s Wembley clash with England. “We’ve had conversations with both Garethand the medical team and he’s not quite right for this camp,” Giggs said whenannouncing a 27-man squad for the England friendly on October 8 and thefollowing Nations League games away to the Republic of Ireland and Bulgaria.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:33
Mourinho admits Son Heung-Min 'big doubt' for Man United clash

Mourinho admits Son Heung-Min 'big doubt' for Man United clash

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has not ruled Son Heung-Min out of Sunday’s gamewith Manchester United, but the forward will miss Thursday's Europa League tiewith Maccabi Haifa.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:44
Mourinho sees funny side of Dier's bathroom break as Spurs beat Chelsea

Mourinho sees funny side of Dier's bathroom break as Spurs beat Chelsea

Midfielder has to answer call of nature before scoring from spot in shoot out win in League Cup

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:54

Old Trafford

Premier League round-up: Liverpool see off Chelsea as Man City start with a win

Premier League round-up: Liverpool see off Chelsea as Man City start with a win

A look back at the Premier League's opening weekend as Liverpool capitalise onChelsea errors to make it two wins from two. Their main title rivalsManchester City overcame a tricky task at Wolves to get off the mark with awin, but there was no such luck for Manchester United, who were stunned byCrystal Palace at Old Trafford.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:01
Premier League match preview: Man United v Crystal Palace

Premier League match preview: Man United v Crystal Palace

Manchester United are set to take on Crystal Palace at Old Trafford in thePremier League on September 19. Take a look at the stats.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:18
Australia 294 - 275 England: Eoin Morgan reflects on the match

Australia 294 - 275 England: Eoin Morgan reflects on the match

Post-match press conference with England captain Eoin Morgan after Australiawon by 19 runs in the first one-day international at Old Trafford.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:41

Mourinho asked again if Son can face Man United and slams revenge question

The Tottenham Hotspur boss has been talking ahead of the Premier League match against Manchester...
Football.london

Tottenham expected team vs Newcastle with Reguilon debut and Hojbjerg return

Tottenham expected team vs Newcastle with Reguilon debut and Hojbjerg return Here's how we reckon Tottenham Hotspur will line up for their Premier League match against Newcastle...
Football.london - BBC Local News


Spurs expected team vs Man United with Lo Celso doubt but Son back just in time

Spurs expected team vs Man United with Lo Celso doubt but Son back just in time Here's the Tottenham Hotspur team we reckon Jose Mourinho will select in the Premier League match at...
Football.london


OfficialVicrown

VICROWN☆ RT @beautifulcami1: My Premier League prediction TITLE CONTENDERS 1. Man City 2. Liverpool TOP 4 CONTENDERS 1. Man utd 2. Arsenal 3. lei… 4 minutes ago

freddiep03

Freddie RT @LastWordOnSpurs: 🕵️‍♂️ Paul Merson was not happy with the Eric Dier penalty decision last weekend in the Tottenham Hotspur game against… 15 minutes ago

qqqnsubbb

GlllN ทำนายใหม่ก่อนเบรคทีมชาติ Premier League 20/21 1. Liverpool 2. Manchester City 3. Arsenal 4. Chelsea 5. Everton 6. T… https://t.co/RLpCEy27fH 48 minutes ago

trustmatsilele

T Matsilele-Chauke, Ph.D. RT @TimesLIVE: Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho says he has already moaned enough about the club's packed fixture list and will not… 1 hour ago

ftg_soccer

Football Live Scores GOAL! Tottenham U23 in England Premier League 2 Division One Tottenham U23 2-1 Southampton U23 GOAL! Manchester Uni… https://t.co/j10Lcw7u0Z 1 hour ago

TimesLIVE

Times LIVE Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho says he has already moaned enough about the club's packed fixture list and… https://t.co/pak2gKM8A7 1 hour ago

RobertOpicho6

Robert Opicho RT @guardian: Tottenham v Manchester United: match preview https://t.co/7dwDgwVJtu 2 hours ago

SABreakingNews

SA Breaking News Spurs fixture crunch not an excuse for Mourinho ahead of United test: Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho says… https://t.co/uk4CmstDgV 2 hours ago


Leeds v Man City: Premier League match preview

Leeds v Man City: Premier League match preview

We take a look at some of the statistics as Leeds prepare to meet ManchesterCity in the Premier League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:15
Aston Villa v Liverpool: Premier League match preview

Aston Villa v Liverpool: Premier League match preview

In-depth match preview ahead of Aston Villa's Premier League clash againstLiverpool. The match is between two sides with 100% records in the league,with both teams suffering cup disappointment in..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:19
Champions League: Who have the English clubs drawn in the group stage?

Champions League: Who have the English clubs drawn in the group stage?

Liverpool will take on Ajax, Atalanta and Midtjylland in the group stages ofthe Champions League, which will also see Barcelona face Juventus followingThursday’s draw in Geneva. The Premier League..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50