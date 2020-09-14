Global  
 

Three suspects in custody for Wolcott death investigation

Officials have also released the names of the two victims found dead inside a Wolcott home on Thursday.

Looking at three people of interest in thursday's deaths in wolcott.

As we first reported on news 18 this morning - they've been identified as brothers.....20-year-old mathew (and 24-year- old daniel benyon.

Police were called to a home at the corner of range and school streets around 2 o'clock thursday afternoon.

They've returned to the scene today to continue there investigation.

Officers told news 18 there's no cause of death at this time.

But foul play is suspected.

The autopsies are expected this afternoon.

