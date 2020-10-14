Lockdown begins in Wales
Wales has entered a national 17-day lockdown in a bid to slow the rise of coronavirus cases and hospital admissions.
Lockdown in Wales is a "short, sharp shock that will save people's lives" First Minister Mark Drakeford has said a firebreak lockdown coming into force in Wales at 6pm on Friday is "a short, sharp shock that will save people's lives".
First Minister Drakeford announces start of lockdown First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford has announced the start of Wales' seventeen-day lockdown.
'Alcohol is essential but hairdryers aren't' - health minister of Wales defends shop ban on non-essential goods In an interview with Sky Reporter Kay Burley and Welsh health minister Vaughan Gething, the two debated about 'trolley policing' and what is considered as 'non-essential' items.