Longtime Republican Senator Faces Challenger In Westmoreland County
State Senator Kim Ward faces a challenger in Westmoreland County.
KDKA's Jon Delano has more on the race.
Westmoreland County Coronavirus UpdateKDKA's Ross Guidotti has an update on the spread of coronavirus in Westmoreland County.
Westmoreland Co. School Leaders Meeting As Coronavirus Cases RiseKDKA's Nicole Ford has more on what school officials are doing and how parents feel.
Sheriff To Assign Deputies To Polling StationsThe Westmoreland County Sheriff is planning to assign deputies to each of the county's polling locations. KDKA's Lisa Washington has the latest.