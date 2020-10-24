Indiana D.N.R. expects a busy hunting season.

Video Credit: WTHI - Published 2 days ago

We spoke with a Conservation Officer to see how this season will be and what safety tips you should follow.

Hunting season is underway and safety will be a number one priority.

"next week" "bow hunting season"..

Is well underway here in the wabash valley.

And "safety"..

Should be "a top priority" when you head out to hunt.

Indiana conservation officer "max winchell says"..

Falls out of tree stands are one of the most common causes of injuries "during hunting season".

Wearing "a full-body safety harness" in a tree stand can be critical "to staying safe".

"outdoor recreational activities" have boomed in 20-20.

And "winchell adds"..

That this year's hunting season..

Could be "the largest one yet".

////// ////// "this year, 2020, one of the things we have seen with all of the changes and things going on are people are really getting outdoors.

We have had more people hiking, boating, and fishing.

And i expect that to carry over into the hunting season too."

/////// there have been some changes made "to the bag limits" this year.

"winchell stresses" to read "the 20-20 hunting regulations handbook" closely.

For more "hunting safety tips" and to see this year's "hunting schedule"..

