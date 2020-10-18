Global  
 

Antonio Brown to return to NFL after agreeing to 1-year deal with Bucs, according to reports

Free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown to reunite with Tom Brady after agreeing to 1-year deal with Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to reports


