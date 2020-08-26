Global  
 

Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 03:12s - Published
Scott Peterson Appears In Court For First Time In Nearly A Decade

Prosecutors revealed Friday that they will retry the death penalty, but that decision could be moot.

The state supreme court ruled that the lower court must consider whether Peterson's murder convictions should be tossed out entirely over possible jury misconduct.


