Scott Peterson Appears In Court For First Time In Nearly A Decade
Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 03:12s - Published
3 minutes ago
Scott Peterson Appears In Court For First Time In Nearly A Decade
Prosecutors revealed Friday that they will retry the death penalty, but that decision could be moot.
The state supreme court ruled that the lower court must consider whether Peterson's murder convictions should be tossed out entirely over possible jury misconduct.
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Scott Peterson returned to a Stanislaus, Calif., court -- albeit virtually -- for the first time in...
FOXNews.com - Published
12 hours ago
Scott Peterson returned to a Stanislaus, Calif., court -- albeit virtually -- for the first time in...
Upworthy - Published
10 hours ago
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources