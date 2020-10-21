Pep Guardiola blames football schedule for injuries

Pep Guardiola claimed Manchester City are still coming to terms with injuriesand a hectic schedule after they were held 1-1 at West Ham.

Injuries havetaken their toll on City, so much so that Guardiola named an unchangedstarting line-up for the first time since October 2017, 172 games ago.Guardiola said: “We started really well, then after we conceded with the firstaction they had, we struggled in the last five or 10 minutes of the firsthalf.

“In the second half we were better, we scored and had the chances at theend but we could not convert them, so we drew.

“I would prefer to have resultsbut we have to analyse where we are.

Many injuries, a lack of preparation, norecovery time, and tough games we’ve played so far.

“But the players gaveeverything on the pitch.

Now we recover and think about the next game.”