Justin Fields, No.5 Buckeyes dominate vs. Cornhuskers in 52-17 win

The Ohio State Buckeyes opened up Big Ten play with a commanding performance against the Nebraska Cornhuskers where they racked up 51 points.

Late in the fourth quarter, Ohio State's defense forced a late fumble, securing the team's first win.

Quarterback Justin Fields threw for 276 yards and two touchdowns to go along with his own rushing touchdown.