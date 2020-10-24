Archer 11x07 - Clip - The Power Structure

He's exhausting, but his heart is in the right place.

Maybe.

In season 11 of FXX‘s comedy Archer, “Sterling Archer“ is ready to return to the spy world after a three-year coma.

While many things changed during his absence, Archer is confident it will take just a little time for him to reset things back to the old ways.

The problem: does the rest of the team want that?

The others may not be ready for his return to throw a wrench in their well-oiled machine.