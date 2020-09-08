Christmas Break-In Movie

Christmas Break-In Movie trailer (2018) - Plot synopsis: Izzy is an energetic 9-year-old.

Overscheduled and running late, her parents can't pick her up on time on the last day of school before Christmas break.

A blizzard complicates the matter, but not as much so as a pair of bad guys who are freezing in an ice cream truck.

The school janitor is kidnapped by them, and it's up to Izzy to save the day.

Director: Michael Kampa Writer: Spanky Dustin Ward Stars: Denise Richards, Danny Glover, Cameron Seely