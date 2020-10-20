Colorado highway reopens revealing miles of scorched earth from CalWood fire
A video shows the extent of damage from the CalWood fire in Boulder County, Colorado on Friday (October 23rd).
Herd of elk cross highway seemingly to escape the East Troublesome fire in ColoradoA herd of elk was seen crossing Highway 34 near the town of Estes Park in northern Colorado, seemingly trying to escape the East Troublesome Fire that was raging nearby.
'It just exploded': Wildfires scorch Colorado, force evacuations by the thousandsThe CalWood Fire began burning Saturday about 50 miles southeast of the Cameron Peak Fire that has burned more than 300 square miles since mid-August.