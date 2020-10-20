Global  
 

Colorado highway reopens revealing miles of scorched earth from CalWood fire

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 02:38s - Published
A video shows the extent of damage from the CalWood fire in Boulder County, Colorado on Friday (October 23rd).


