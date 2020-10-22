Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sen. Lisa Murkowski Now Says She Will Vote 'Yes' To Confirm Amy Coney Barrett

Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Sen. Lisa Murkowski Now Says She Will Vote 'Yes' To Confirm Amy Coney Barrett

Sen. Lisa Murkowski Now Says She Will Vote 'Yes' To Confirm Amy Coney Barrett

Chicago Judge Amy Coney Barrett is picking up another senator's vote to confirm her to the Supreme Court.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Live Updates: Amy Coney Barrett's nomination advances toward Senate vote

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, announced her support for Judge Amy Coney Barrett during a floor...
FOXNews.com - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Ahead of vote, Mitch McConnell touts Amy Coney Barrett as an 'outstanding' SCOTUS nominee [Video]

Ahead of vote, Mitch McConnell touts Amy Coney Barrett as an 'outstanding' SCOTUS nominee

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called SCOTUS nominee Amy Coney Barrett "extraordinary."

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:50Published
Amy Coney Barrett Nomination Is Advanced to Final Confirmation Vote [Video]

Amy Coney Barrett Nomination Is Advanced to Final Confirmation Vote

Judge Amy Coney Barrett's nomination was advanced by the Senate Judiciary Committee by a vote of 12-0 on Thursday morning.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:02Published
EXCLUSIVE: Sen. McConnell confident SCOTUS vote will happen Monday [Video]

EXCLUSIVE: Sen. McConnell confident SCOTUS vote will happen Monday

EXCLUSIVE: Sen. McConnell tells 44News Anchor Jessica Hartman he is confident the Senate will confirm Amy Coney Barrett as the next Supreme Court Justice, Monday night.

Credit: WEVVPublished