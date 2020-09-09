Global  
 

Pope names first African-American as new cardinal

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:48s - Published
Pope Francis named 13 new Roman Catholic cardinals on Sunday (October 25) including Archbishop Wilton Gregory of Washington D.C., who will become the first African-American to hold the rank.

Ciara Lee reports


Archbishop Wilton Gregory, who slammed Trump visit in June, to become first African American cardinal

 Wilton Gregory would become the first Black U.S. prelate to earn the coveted red cap.
Black Passenger Arrested For Not Showing ID During Traffic Stop

 An African-American man was arrested Friday because he refused to show cops his ID during a traffic stop in which he was a passenger ... and wait till you see..
Under Donald Trump, Black Americans continue to trail whites in employment, home ownership

 Donald Trump boasts he's the best president for Black Americans since Abe Lincoln. But are Black lives really better under his administration?
Final debate a chance for Trump to reset race [Video]

Final debate a chance for Trump to reset race

[NFA] Thursday night's face-off may be one of Republican President Donald Trump's last opportunities to sway voters ahead of an election in which polls show him trailing Democratic challenger Joe Biden. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Pope Francis Appoints First African-American Cardinal

 Wilton Gregory, the archbishop of Washington, who led the Roman Catholic Church’s response to the sexual abuse crisis in the early 2000s, was among 13 new..
Pope Francis says he supports gay civil unions. For many, it's 'exhilarating' but changes little.

 Pope Francis inspired many in his support for same-sex unions. But it changes nothing as gay marriage is still not recognized in the Catholic church.
Mexico broadcaster: Pope's civil union quote not broadcast

 A Mexican television broadcaster confirmed Thursday that Pope Francis' bombshell comments endorsing same-sex civil unions were made during a May 2019 interview..
AP Top Stories Oct. 21 P

 Here are the top stories for Wednesday, Oct 21st: Trump and Biden campaigns make October sprint; Justice Dept. announces Purdue Pharma settlement; Barrett visits..
In Calmer Debate, Biden and Trump Offer Sharply Different Visions for Nation

 In a more restrained appearance, President Trump depicted Joseph R. Biden Jr. as an ineffectual Washington insider. Mr. Biden accused the president of..
CBS News fact checks the final Trump-Biden debate

 CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett joins "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell with a round up of fact checks from the..
Fact check: Median wealth is 81 times higher for white vs. Black households — in DC

 A viral post on median wealth between Black and white households lacks context related to the data it presents.
Former NFL star Dana Stubblefield sentenced to 15 years to life for rape conviction

 Three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Dana Stubblefield played 11 years in the NFL for San Francisco, Washington and Oakland.
