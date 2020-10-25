Early Sunday evening snow totals across Colorado



Tweets about this NoMoreJailTax RT @dgcoem: Winter Weather Advisory from 4AM Sunday - 1AM Tuesday. Tonight & Overnight: Light drizzle mixed with freezing drizzle are poss… 18 minutes ago 300 Suns Brewing It’s Sunday evening (Oct 25) and thank goodness for snow (our thoughts are with the firefighters who hopefully are… https://t.co/KJSx1iuXYa 27 minutes ago Douglas Co. EM Winter Weather Advisory from 4AM Sunday - 1AM Tuesday. Tonight & Overnight: Light drizzle mixed with freezing driz… https://t.co/58cIEHKS7o 31 minutes ago Quinton Corwin RT @MattSerweKETV: Key takeaways: • Snow stays NW of Omaha Sunday morning • Light snow in metro by late afternoon Sunday • Bands of steadi… 53 minutes ago CBS 58 News The system to our west will bring us a bit of light rain and snow later Sunday into early Monday. ❄️😱 https://t.co/LHKzhInIZg 6 hours ago Matt Serwe KETV Key takeaways: • Snow stays NW of Omaha Sunday morning • Light snow in metro by late afternoon Sunday • Bands of s… https://t.co/CLN8W8TDEL 13 hours ago Bill ☈ entschler Cold and blustery conditions expected on Sunday as temperatures hover in the lower 30s with wind chills in the teen… https://t.co/0jZM0AHzZA 22 hours ago Meteorologist Warren Sears RT @WXOW: Sunday brings chilly temperatures and the chance for some snow. Right now, it looks like a fairly minor disturbance with totals r… 23 hours ago