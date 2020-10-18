Pelosi Would Seek Another Term If Democrats Keep Majority

Liz Lynch/Getty Images Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said she would seek another term as House Speaker if Democrats keep control of the house following the November election in an interview with CNN on Sunday.

Additionally, Pelosi said Democrats must win back the Senate majority, which Republicans have held since 2014.

Meanwhile, Democrats and Republicans continue to clash on a COVID-19 relief package.

CNN "State of the Union" host Jake Tapper also asked about what she had to say on President Donald Trump's claims at Thursday's debate that Republicans will take back the house.