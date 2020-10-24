Global  
 

Report: Arizona receives five Level 1 NCAA allegations

Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 01:56s - Published
The NCAA has charged the University of Arizona with nine total allegations, five of which are Level 1 violations, according to a report from The Athletic.


Report: Arizona handed five NCAA Level 1 allegations, requests case be heard by independent panel

After the NCAA accused Arizona of five Level 1 violations, according to a report in The Athletic, the...
azcentral.com - Published

NCAA notice of allegations against Arizona, coach Sean Miller include nine charges of misconduct, per report

Arizona's long-anticipated Notice of Allegations from the NCAA includes a total of nine charges
CBS Sports - Published


EvaMoreno89

evamoreno89 RT @kgun9: JUST IN: The NCAA has charged the University of Arizona with nine total allegations, five of which are Level 1 violations, accor… 2 hours ago

kgun9

KGUN 9 On Your Side JUST IN: The NCAA has charged the University of Arizona with nine total allegations, five of which are Level 1 viol… https://t.co/yNwulVumKH 5 hours ago


UA Arizona confirmed Friday that it received the Notice of Allegations.

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 00:41Published