Red Flag Warning Stirs Fears of Wind-Whipped Flames in North Bay
In Santa Rosa memories of the conditions that sparked the Tubbs Fire three years ago are putting residents edge.
Joe Vazquez reports.
(10-25-20)
'I Found A Satellite Dish On My Front Porch': Powerful Gusts Wreak Havoc Across LA CountyPowerful Santa Ana wind gusts have created unprecedented wildfire worries and caused power shutoffs across the Southland Monday and Tuesday amid red flag conditions the region has not seen since last..
High Winds Blow Down Trees, Fences As East Bay Residents Clean UpTeam coverage of high winds increasing fire danger and forcing public safety outage across East Bay (10-26-2020)
High Winds Knock Down Trees And Power Poles Across Bay AreaTeam coverage of aftermath of dangerous high winds across the region overnight that uprooted trees and fueled several brush fires (10-26-2020)