Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Winds Howl Over Bay Area Peaks, Increasing Fire Danger In North And East Bay

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 10:33s - Published
Winds Howl Over Bay Area Peaks, Increasing Fire Danger In North And East Bay

Winds Howl Over Bay Area Peaks, Increasing Fire Danger In North And East Bay

Team coverage of high winds creating dangerous fire weather, forcing widespread PG&E power shutoff in East and North Bay (10-25-2020)


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

North Bay Communities Brace for Sunday Power Shutoffs, High Fire Danger [Video]

North Bay Communities Brace for Sunday Power Shutoffs, High Fire Danger

Many of the same areas affected by wildfire are also affected by the planned power shutoffs and Sonoma County residents have got pretty good at preparing for both. John Ramos reports. (10-24-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:12Published
Berkeley Hills Residents Urged to Leave Before High Winds Arrive Sunday [Video]

Berkeley Hills Residents Urged to Leave Before High Winds Arrive Sunday

Hill-dwellers in the East Bay were considering whether to get out of high-density neighborhoods with dry, high winds expected to raise the risk of fire Sunday afternoon. Da Lin reports. (10-24-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:16Published
Bay Area Residents Brace for Risk of Wind-Driven Wildfires, Power Shutoffs on Sunday [Video]

Bay Area Residents Brace for Risk of Wind-Driven Wildfires, Power Shutoffs on Sunday

Parts of the Bay Area have been in and out of red flag warnings all month but this Sunday's wind event is going to bring winds that we have not seen this year. Betty Yu reports from San Jose...

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:13Published