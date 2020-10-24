Winds Howl Over Bay Area Peaks, Increasing Fire Danger In North And East Bay
Team coverage of high winds creating dangerous fire weather, forcing widespread PG&E power shutoff in East and North Bay (10-25-2020)
North Bay Communities Brace for Sunday Power Shutoffs, High Fire DangerMany of the same areas affected by wildfire are also affected by the planned power shutoffs and Sonoma County residents have got pretty good at preparing for both. John Ramos reports. (10-24-20)
Berkeley Hills Residents Urged to Leave Before High Winds Arrive SundayHill-dwellers in the East Bay were considering whether to get out of high-density neighborhoods with dry, high winds expected to raise the risk of fire Sunday afternoon. Da Lin reports. (10-24-20)
Bay Area Residents Brace for Risk of Wind-Driven Wildfires, Power Shutoffs on SundayParts of the Bay Area have been in and out of red flag warnings all month but this Sunday's wind event is going to bring winds that we have not seen this year. Betty Yu reports from San Jose...