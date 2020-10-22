Chiefs beat broncos

Global  
 

Video Credit: KQTV - Published
"now, kq2 sports.") &lt;&lt;the kansas city chiefs on the road again today playing division rival the denver broncos success on every phase of the game..

Offesense..defense..

And special teams rushing touchdown running back clyde edwards-helaire=== broncos rushing touchdown quarterback drew lock === chiefs hand off running back le'veon bell===broncos throw interception chiefs dan sorenson pick six===chiefs kick off return 102 byron pringle=== broncos throw interception chiefs tyrann mathieu four total turnovers for chiefs defense===chiefs throw touchdown to tyreek hill=== patrick mahomes keep streak going 17 straight games with touchdown pass===chiefs win 43-16 and beat broncos 10 straight times here are the chiefs after the big win..sot: patrick mahomes/chiefs quarterback: " and make plays."

Sot: byron pringle/chiefs receiver: " back."sot: tyrann mathieu/chiefs safety: " hard for the guy next to you."

So the chiefs remain number on in the afc west return home for back to back home games hosting the new york jets..




