Heavy Wind Storm Enters The Region Amid PG&E Shutoff Event
High winds were ripping through the Sacramento region as another PG&E shutoff event is underway.
Trampoline blown away by strong winds as storm sweeps through British Columbia, CanadaA low-pressure wind storm brought heavy wind to the British Columbia region on Tuesday (October 13). The severe weather has caused power outages and damages like fallen trees.
Excavators clear rocks after Typhoon Noul causes landslide in southern ThailandExcavators clear rocks after Typhoon Noul caused a landslide in southern Thailand on Friday (September 18).
Strong wind and heavy rain reached Ranong province in the south of the country as the..