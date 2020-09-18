Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Heavy Wind Storm Enters The Region Amid PG&E Shutoff Event

Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 02:13s - Published
Heavy Wind Storm Enters The Region Amid PG&E Shutoff Event

Heavy Wind Storm Enters The Region Amid PG&E Shutoff Event

High winds were ripping through the Sacramento region as another PG&E shutoff event is underway.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Trampoline blown away by strong winds as storm sweeps through British Columbia, Canada [Video]

Trampoline blown away by strong winds as storm sweeps through British Columbia, Canada

A low-pressure wind storm brought heavy wind to the British Columbia region on Tuesday (October 13). The severe weather has caused power outages and damages like fallen trees.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:42Published
Excavators clear rocks after Typhoon Noul causes landslide in southern Thailand [Video]

Excavators clear rocks after Typhoon Noul causes landslide in southern Thailand

Excavators clear rocks after Typhoon Noul caused a landslide in southern Thailand on Friday (September 18). Strong wind and heavy rain reached Ranong province in the south of the country as the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:53Published