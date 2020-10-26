Covid-19: Why is US reporting highest no. of Coronavirus cases again after July|Oneindia News

Global  
 

Coronavirus fears grip the The United States once again as it witnesses its highest ever number of new COVID-19 cases in the past two days, keeping the pandemic a top election issue.

The United States reported 79,852 new infections on Saturday, close to the previous day's record of 84,244 new cases.

The grim milestone beat the previous record posted in July of 77,000 new cases in a single day.

Hospitalizations are also rising and have hit a two-month high and deaths are trending upwards.

Health officials have said the steep incline in cases could be linked to the reopening of schools and increased family gatherings happening across states.

With the winter months approaching, people are also spending more time indoors.

