Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Spain declares state of emergency to stem soaring COVID-19 cases

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:40s - Published
Spain declares state of emergency to stem soaring COVID-19 cases

Spain declares state of emergency to stem soaring COVID-19 cases

Spanish government orders nationwide curfew amid efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

News24.com | Spain declares state of emergency to halt spread of Covid-19

Spanish declared a national state of emergency, and a curfew covering all of Spain except the Canary...
News24 - Published Also reported by •DNAUpworthy


Spain, Italy impose tougher lockdown measures as COVID-19 cases surge

Spain on Sunday declared a national state of emergency and curfew in order to beat back a COVID-19...
Upworthy - Published

Coronavirus digest: France reports over 50,000 cases in single day

It is the highest number of infections in a single-day period since widespread testing was introduced...
Deutsche Welle - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Spain declares coronavirus state of emergency [Video]

Spain declares coronavirus state of emergency

Spain will impose measures including nighttime curfews and limits on the number of people allowed to meet in a bid to contain a surging second wave of coronavirus infections. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:00Published
Europe battle rising COVID-19 surge [Video]

Europe battle rising COVID-19 surge

As daily COVID-19 infections surge across Europe, more countries are imposing restrictions to control the pandemic.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:41Published
New Jersey Gov. Murphy Extends State Public Health Emergency Amid Rise In Cases [Video]

New Jersey Gov. Murphy Extends State Public Health Emergency Amid Rise In Cases

New Jersey continues to see an alarming rise in coronavirus cases.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:30Published