Spain declares state of emergency to stem soaring COVID-19 cases
Spanish government orders nationwide curfew amid efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
Spain declares coronavirus state of emergencySpain will impose measures including nighttime curfews and limits on the number of people allowed to meet in a bid to contain a surging second wave of coronavirus infections. David Doyle reports.
Europe battle rising COVID-19 surgeAs daily COVID-19 infections surge across Europe, more countries are imposing restrictions to control the pandemic.
