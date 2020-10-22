Coronavirus: Union Minister says 'all citizens will get free Covid vaccine'|Oneindia News

In an attempt to douse the fire ignited over the promise of free vaccine in its manifesto in the poll bound Bihar, Now Union Minister Pratap Sarangi on Sunday said that all people of the country will be given free COVID vaccines.

This comes as the opposition parties corned the NDA govt over playing vaccine politics, using the pandemic for poloitical reasons.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said the announcement was in order as it was an election manifesto announcement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that all people will be provided free of cost vaccines.

Sarangi told reporters that an estimated ₹ 500 will be spent on vaccination of each person.