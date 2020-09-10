Virus Dashboard Expected

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 4 minutes ago

Added across the state.

This morning -- youre taking a live look over madison county.

A statewide dashboard to track coronavirus cases in schools is expected in the next week.

That's according to the alabama department of public health who says its already created a mock up of what it will look like.

Waay 31's ashley carter joins us live now.

Ashley what can parents expect when this dashboard gets released?

The statewide dashboard is likely to resemble this dashboard that huntsville city schools already has.

The alabama department of public health says it will give parents information about their child's school district when it comes to coronavirus cases.

The alabama department of public health says they are working on getting an orientation for school nurses and others who will report cases before the dashboard can be released.

The state expects the dashboard to be ready this week but no specific date has been set.

It's not clear what the dashboard will include and how often the numbers will be updated.

But dashboards in madison county and huntsville city schools let parents know the total number of positive cases and how many people are in quarantine in each of the schools.

Huntsville city schools will continue to use their dashboard with all traditional students returning to the classroom today 5 days out of the week now.

Live in hsv ashley carter waay 31