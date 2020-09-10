Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Virus Dashboard Expected

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published
Virus Dashboard Expected
Statewide coronavirus school dashboard expected.

Added across the state.

This morning -- youre taking a live look over madison county.

A statewide dashboard to track coronavirus cases in schools is expected in the next week.

That's according to the alabama department of public health who says its already created a mock up of what it will look like.

Waay 31's ashley carter joins us live now.

Ashley what can parents expect when this dashboard gets released?

The statewide dashboard is likely to resemble this dashboard that huntsville city schools already has.

The alabama department of public health says it will give parents information about their child's school district when it comes to coronavirus cases.

The alabama department of public health says they are working on getting an orientation for school nurses and others who will report cases before the dashboard can be released.

The state expects the dashboard to be ready this week but no specific date has been set.

It's not clear what the dashboard will include and how often the numbers will be updated.

But dashboards in madison county and huntsville city schools let parents know the total number of positive cases and how many people are in quarantine in each of the schools.

Huntsville city schools will continue to use their dashboard with all traditional students returning to the classroom today 5 days out of the week now.

Live in hsv ashley carter waay 31




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Brown County Department of Health launches COVID-19 Dashboard [Video]

Brown County Department of Health launches COVID-19 Dashboard

They hope the new tool will help local businesses, schools, events and the general public stay informed.

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 01:52Published
Latest COVID-19 cases in Lee County Schools [Video]

Latest COVID-19 cases in Lee County Schools

The two latest schools to have reported cases of COVID-19 is Treeline Elementary, Early Childhood Learning Center along with 12 other schools in the district. The covid dashboard can be found on the..

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:21Published