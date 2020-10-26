Green and Gold 1 Minute Drill - 10/26 Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 01:12s - Published 2 weeks ago Green and Gold 1 Minute Drill - 10/26 Davante Adams was the headliner, but who else gets a game ball in the 35-20 victory in Houston? 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this TMJ4 News The injury bug is causing the Packers to ease into the week. Lance Allan of TMJ4 Sports has the details in the Gre… https://t.co/CtUBgOIcbe 4 days ago TMJ4 News Davante Adams was the headliner, but who else gets a game ball in the 35-20 victory in Houston? Check out the lates… https://t.co/LhAEPBx5kL 6 days ago