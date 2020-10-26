Global  
 

Dunkin' Brands Leaps 18%

On Monday, Dunkin' Brands surged 18%.

The New York Times reported that Dunkin' Brands held preliminary talks to go private in a deal worth at least $8.8 billion.

Dunkin' confirmed that it is in talks to go private.

Inspire Brands would buy out Dunkin' for $106.50 per share.

Business Insider reports that increase represents a potential upside of 20% from Friday's close.

Inspire Brands is a private-equity backed firm that owns Arby's, Buffalo Wild Wings, Sonic Drive-In, and Jimmy John's.

"There is no certainty that any agreement will be reached." Dunkin' said in a statement.


