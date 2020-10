Michael Vick: Tampa Bay Bucs win big over Vegas Raiders to showcase Brady's greatness | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Michael Vick joins the show to discuss how Tom Brady remains at the top after Tampa Bay Buccaneers win big over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Vick consistently backs the GOAT and today is no different; Brady's Bucs prevail in week 7 with multiple touchdowns to remain atop NFC South.