Micro cold ‘water traps’ on Moon could be more common than previously thought

Micro cold ‘water traps’ on Moon could be more common than previously thought

Micro cold ‘water traps’ on Moon could be more common than previously thought

Hidden pockets of water on the Moon could be much more common than scientistspreviously thought, and the discovery could have potential implications forfuture lunar missions.

Researchers suggest that in some cases tiny patches ofice might exist in permanent shadows no bigger than a penny.

They exploredphenomena on the moon called cold traps, which are shadowy regions of thesurface that exist in a state of eternal darkness.

It is thought that manyhave gone without a single ray of sunlight for potentially billions of years.Now scientists say there may be a lot more of these nooks and crannies thanprevious data suggests.


Water ice on the Moon may be easier to reach than we thought, new studies claim

 Photo by LUIS ACOSTA/AFP via Getty Images

New observations of the Moon reveal that lunar water may be more accessible than originally thought. The new..
The Verge
