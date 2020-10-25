Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Man Charged With Setting Boston Ballot Box Fire

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 02:11s - Published
Man Charged With Setting Boston Ballot Box Fire
WBZ TV's Anna Meiler reports.

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

FBI Investigating Boston Ballot Box Fire

FBI Investigating Boston Ballot Box Fire Watch VideoThe FBI is investigating after a ballot drop box caught fire in Boston. Boston police...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •Denver PostIndian Express


FBI to investigate 'deliberate attack' after ballot dropbox fire outside Boston Public Library

The FBI is to investigate what appears to be a “deliberate attack” after a ballot drop-off box...
FOXNews.com - Published

In Boston, someone set fire to a ballot drop box. Officials called it a ‘disgrace to democracy.’


NYTimes.com - Published


Tweets about this

MA_News_Videos

MA TV News Man Charged With Setting Boston Ballot Box Fire - CBS Boston https://t.co/BsMbZCs5Lw 3 minutes ago

mcelhearn

Kirk McElhearn RT @wbz: BREAKING: Man Charged With Setting Boston Ballot Box Fire https://t.co/d203T4alTS https://t.co/JxttUnTCn6 17 minutes ago

wbz

WBZ | CBS Boston News BREAKING: Man Charged With Setting Boston Ballot Box Fire https://t.co/d203T4alTS https://t.co/JxttUnTCn6 26 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

WBZ News Update For October 26 [Video]

WBZ News Update For October 26

Ballot Box Set On Fire; 13 Communities Roll Back COVID Phase; Marblehead HS Goes Remote After Party; 7-Day Forecast

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:44Published
FBI, Boston Police Search For Man Wanted In Ballot Box Fire [Video]

FBI, Boston Police Search For Man Wanted In Ballot Box Fire

WBZ TV's Anna Meiler reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:34Published
Ballot box set on fire in Boston [Video]

Ballot box set on fire in Boston

A ballot box was set on fire in Boston during the weekend.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 01:17Published