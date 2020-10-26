Bostonian Burns Ballot Box

A 39-year-old Bostonian was charged with lighting a fire in a ballot drop box and damaging dozens of ballots.

Newser reports Worldy Armand was taken into custody late Sunday after officers on patrol saw a man who matched the description of the suspect.

Armand allegedly set the fire around 4am in a ballot drop box outside the downtown Boston Public Library.

The FBI is investigating.

There were 122 ballots inside the box when it was emptied Sunday morning.

Among them, 87 were still legible and able to be processed.

Voters can check online whether their ballot was processed.

Those affected can either vote in person or by a replacement ballot that will be mailed to them.