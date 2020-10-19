|
|
|
Snow ends, but the cold stays
Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 03:27s - Published
Snow ends, but the cold stays
The wintry blast dropped over a foot of snow on the wildfires and brought 6 to 10 inches of snow to Denver and surrounding communities.
The flakes are now giving way to just bitter cold temperatures!
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
The first big shot of winter weather is moving across the Northern Plains on Monday, bringing the...
FOXNews.com - Published
|
It’s amazing how much innovation and technology goes into finding better ways to fall down a...
The Verge - Published
|
Monday won't be as snowy as Sunday, but it will still pretty darn cold.
Denver Post - Published
Also reported by •SeattlePI.com
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
Snow Ends, Cold Stays
Watch Meteorologist Ashton Altieri's forecast.
Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 01:53Published
|
Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast
Today will be cool, but dry with high temperatures in the upper 30s. Tonight, we'll clear out the skies, and it will be cold for this time of year. We'll drop down to around 20°. Temperatures will..
Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 01:49Published
|
|